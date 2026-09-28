From Sage to Lover: Ranbir Kapoor enters FMCG with Flux Theory, launches five personality-led shower gels

The brand is built around the idea that people have different versions of themselves depending on their moods, moments and needs. It positions the shower as a moment of transformation rather than just a daily routine.

The brand has launched five body washes based on different personality types: Sage, Sport, Lover, Dreamer and Rebel. Each product combines a personality with a specific fragrance and targeted skin benefit.

The range includes benefits such as hydration, deep cleansing, exfoliation, brightening and moisturisation. Its fragrance profiles include mysterious bergamot, sporty mint, sensual santal, spicy leather and earthy oud.

Flux Theory targets India’s shower market

Flux Theory is entering a growing bath and shower market in India. According to Euromonitor International, the market grew 4% in value in 2025 to reach ₹35,370 crore in retail sales.

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Mintel’s India shower-products research found that 65% of Indians were not using body wash in 2024. Flux Theory sees this as an opportunity to attract first-time body-wash users while also giving existing consumers a reason to reconsider the category.

The brand aims to move beyond the traditional function-first approach to shower products by combining skin benefits, fragrance and personality.

Ranbir Kapoor on Flux Theory

Kapoor said his experience as an actor, where he plays different characters, influenced the brand’s central idea.

“I have always been drawn to the idea that there is more than one side to each of us. As an actor, I experience that through the characters I play; in everyday life, we all move between different moods, roles and versions of ourselves,” Kapoor said.

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“That was the thought behind Flux Theory. The shower is an everyday moment, but it can mark a shift in how you feel and what you are ready for next. That became the space in which we wanted to build Flux Theory,” he added.

Kapoor said the products were designed around different personalities, fragrances and skin benefits.

“We have built each product around a distinct personality, fragrance and skin benefit, so people can choose what feels right for them in that moment,” he said.

“I’m excited to see Flux Theory start a new conversation in an everyday category and become a brand people return to as part of their routine,” Kapoor added.

Advay Jhunjhunwala on the shower category

Advay Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder, Flux Theory, said the shower category has traditionally been driven by function, familiarity and scale.

“While those remain important, consumers are increasingly looking for products that address specific skin needs and offer a more distinctive experience,” he said.

“Flux Theory brings together function, fragrance and personality in a way that gives consumers a new reason to choose body wash,” Jhunjhunwala added.

He said the company wants to bring more first-time users into the category while also encouraging existing consumers to switch.

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“Our ambition is to grow the category, bring more first-time users into it and give existing consumers a reason to switch,” he said.

“Ultimately, a daily-use brand earns its place through the product and the repeat purchase and that is what we are building towards,” Jhunjhunwala added.

Five products in the first collection

The first Flux Theory collection includes five shower gels. The Sage is positioned for deep cleansing, The Rebel for exfoliation, The Dreamer for hydration, The Sport for detan and The Lover for glow.

Flux Theory is available through its website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tira, Zepto and Instamart.

The company plans to expand its product portfolio and retail footprint as it works towards building a scalable, everyday consumer brand. It also aims to expand its presence across the shower and personal-care categories.