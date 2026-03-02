PM Modi calls Netanyahu, calls for an early ceasefire, flags civilian safety as Iran conflict deepens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged an early cessation of hostilities in West Asia during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the regional crisis deepened following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subsequent retaliatory strikes.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities."

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Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

The call came hours after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi to assess the rapidly evolving situation after the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and Khamenei’s death.

According to sources cited by PTI, the CCS reviewed security implications for India and the wider region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present at the meeting.

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Discussions focused on the safety of Indian nationals in the conflict zone and contingency planning should hostilities escalate further. Nearly 10,000 Indians reside in Iran, more than 40,000 in Israel and around nine million across West Asia and the Gulf.

Airspace disruptions across the region have already impacted travel, with hundreds of Indians reportedly stranded in Dubai, Doha and other transit hubs following flight cancellations triggered by the escalation.

The CCS is also understood to have examined the implications of Iran’s reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for India’s oil imports.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian missions remain in constant contact with nationals in the region and have activated helplines.

PM Modi’s conversation with Netanyahu followed his earlier call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he condemned recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates and conveyed solidarity.