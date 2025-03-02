‘Aircraft fly for 30 years, why can’t cars?’: Ex-CEO questions ban on 15-year-old vehicles in Delhi

The Delhi government's move to ban fuel for vehicles older than 15 years has sparked debate, with former airline CEO Sanjiv Kapoor questioning the logic behind age-based restrictions. Kapoor argued that poor maintenance, not vehicle age, is the real cause of pollution and called for annual pollution checks instead of forced scrapping.

In a post on X, Kapoor pointed out that aircraft remain in operation for over 30 years with proper upkeep and questioned why well-maintained cars should be scrapped. "Aircraft fly up to 30 years or more with good maintenance. Why can't cars be older than 15 years if well-maintained? Why generate pollution through scrapping perfectly fine cars?" he wrote.

Age does not pollute. Poorly maintained engines do.



Enforce annual pollution checks. Aircraft fly up to 30 years or more with good maintenance. Why can't cars be older than 15 years if well-maintained?



Why generate pollution through scrapping perfectly fine cars? @PMOIndia https://t.co/maae7iEAUI — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) March 1, 2025

Kapoor's comments come in response to the Delhi government's recent decision to ban fuel stations from providing petrol or diesel to vehicles older than 15 years, effective April 1. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the move on Saturday after a high-level meeting to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution.

"We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said, adding that the government would also notify the Union Ministry of Petroleum about the decision.

The restriction on older vehicles is part of a broader strategy to curb vehicular emissions. The Delhi government is also making major policy shifts, including mandatory anti-smog measures for high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes. Additionally, nearly 90% of the city’s public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced with electric buses.

Delhi has long struggled with severe air pollution, and vehicular emissions remain a major contributor. However, Kapoor's remarks highlight a growing debate on whether age-based restrictions on vehicles are the right approach. Many experts have argued for stricter pollution control measures rather than outright bans, warning that forced scrapping of functional vehicles could create unnecessary environmental waste.