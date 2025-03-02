scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
‘Aircraft fly for 30 years, why can’t cars?’: Ex-CEO questions ban on 15-year-old vehicles in Delhi

Feedback

‘Aircraft fly for 30 years, why can’t cars?’: Ex-CEO questions ban on 15-year-old vehicles in Delhi

Sanjiv Kapoor's comments come in response to the Delhi government's recent decision to ban fuel stations from providing petrol or diesel to vehicles older than 15 years, effective April 1.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years after March 31 Delhi will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years after March 31

The Delhi government's move to ban fuel for vehicles older than 15 years has sparked debate, with former airline CEO Sanjiv Kapoor questioning the logic behind age-based restrictions. Kapoor argued that poor maintenance, not vehicle age, is the real cause of pollution and called for annual pollution checks instead of forced scrapping.

In a post on X, Kapoor pointed out that aircraft remain in operation for over 30 years with proper upkeep and questioned why well-maintained cars should be scrapped. "Aircraft fly up to 30 years or more with good maintenance. Why can't cars be older than 15 years if well-maintained? Why generate pollution through scrapping perfectly fine cars?" he wrote.

Kapoor's comments come in response to the Delhi government's recent decision to ban fuel stations from providing petrol or diesel to vehicles older than 15 years, effective April 1. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the move on Saturday after a high-level meeting to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution.

"We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said, adding that the government would also notify the Union Ministry of Petroleum about the decision.

The restriction on older vehicles is part of a broader strategy to curb vehicular emissions. The Delhi government is also making major policy shifts, including mandatory anti-smog measures for high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes. Additionally, nearly 90% of the city’s public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced with electric buses.

Delhi has long struggled with severe air pollution, and vehicular emissions remain a major contributor. However, Kapoor's remarks highlight a growing debate on whether age-based restrictions on vehicles are the right approach. Many experts have argued for stricter pollution control measures rather than outright bans, warning that forced scrapping of functional vehicles could create unnecessary environmental waste.

Published on: Mar 02, 2025, 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement