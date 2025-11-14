Alinagar Election Results 2025: Will BJP’s gamble with Maithili Thakur yield results in Alinagar?

One of the closely-watched matches would be of first-timer Maithili Thakur, fielded by BJP, against RJD’s Binod Mishra. Thakur, a trained classical singer of 25 years is BJP’s cultural face, making her electoral debut.

Alinagar, for long was the RJD stronghold, under Abdul Bari Siddiqui who won the seat seven times. However, he stepped aside after his 2015 victory. In 2020, the seat was won by Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Mishra Lal Yadav, who had later joined BJP. However, to everyone’s surprise, BJP denied a ticket to the sitting MLA, who eventually resigned from the party on October 11.

Enter Maithili Thakur, born on July 25, 2000, in Madhubani, Bihar. She grew up in a musical family, with her father and grandfather training her in classical and folk music. She gained recognition as the runner-up in the 2017 TV reality show Rising Star. Since then, she and her brothers have recorded hundreds of devotional and folk songs, earning millions of followers online.

With Thakur, BJP hopes to tap into Mithila’s cultural pride. However, Thakur’s candidature was not without its fair share of criticisms. Many had pointed out her inexperience as a cause of concern.

Recently, during a media interaction, when asked about her development plan for the constituency, Maithili said, "How can I share this with everyone? This is completely personal and confidential." She then ended the interview, adding, "Mann nahi hai (I don't feel like)." The video of her response went viral, attracting criticism and memes on social media. Many users called her "politically naïve" and questioned her understanding of politics. Some said that when a candidate calls their development plan ‘confidential,’ it only means they have no plan at all. Some defended her, describing it as a "new communication style" in politics.

Speaking to NDTV, Thakur said she does not care much about the loss or victory. “I am so happy and satisfied with my 30-day journey. I have complete faith. I feel like I will be living here and serving people, so I am mentally prepared for that," she said, adding that contesting the election was the best decision of her life.

She acknowledged that she had no political experience but also that she learnt a lot during the 30 days.