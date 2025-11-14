Mahua Election Result 2025: Will Tej Pratap be the surprise factor in Mahua?  

Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of the Janshakti Janata Dal and candidate from the Mahua seat, said he doesn’t believe in exit polls and that anything could happen on November 14. Tej Pratap, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son and older brother of Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, said he was confident of winning the Mahua seat.

"I don't believe in exit polls. We can't say what will happen on 14th November...Let's see what happens…I am winning the Mahua seat...Jashn ki tayari nahi, hum kaam ki tayari karte hain…” he said.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family for six years, after which he went on to establish the Janshakti Janata Dal. He fielded 43 candidates in Bihar mostly to take on RJD’s Yadav-dominated strongholds.

He had earlier indicated that his party would support any group prioritising public issues and holding sufficient numbers after the election outcome. It is of pertinence as Yadav was spotted together with BJP MP Ravi Kishan, leading to speculations. They were seen exiting the airport together chatting, leading to theories about new political partnerships.

Yadav was canvassing in Gaya for his party's candidates, while Kishan addressed rallies in East Champaran and West Champaran districts. When approached by reporters, Yadav said, "It is just that I am meeting Ravi Kishan for the first time. Of course, he and I are on the same page when it comes to our devotion to Lord Shiva. Both of us wear the 'tika' on our foreheads." He reiterated that he would be anyone who removes unemployment.

This is the first time the brothers, Tej and Tejashwi, have not campaigned together. Their campaigns have also taken shape in different arenas – on field and on social media. Many are still of the view that Tej Pratap has been wronged by his family.

While he may not be the face for the chief minister’s chair like his brother, his influence cannot be dismissed. He appears to hold the influence to upset major players.

BIHAR EXIT POLLS

The Axis My India exit poll predicted a close contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the survey, the NDA could win between 121 and 141 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure between 98 and 118 seats. The majority mark in the 243-seat assembly is 122.

Other exit polls show varying projections. The People’s Pulse Poll Survey estimates the NDA to get 133 to 159 seats, Mahagathbandhan 75 to 101 seats, while the People’s Insight Survey forecasts the NDA with 133 to 148 seats, and Mahagathbandhan 87 to 102 seats.