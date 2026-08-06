What is analogue paneer? Here's how it differs from regular paneer and the simple ways to identify it

Here's what you need to know.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a paneer-like product that is not made entirely from milk.

Regular paneer is prepared by curdling milk with an acid such as lemon juice or vinegar. Analogue paneer, on the other hand, replaces some or all of the milk fat with vegetable oils or fats. It may also contain starch, emulsifiers and other food ingredients to give it a texture and appearance similar to traditional paneer.

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While it looks like regular paneer, its ingredients are different.

Why is it made?

The biggest reason is cost.

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Milk is expensive, while vegetable fats and starch are much cheaper. This makes analogue paneer less expensive to produce.

It also has a longer shelf life and a more consistent texture, which is why it is widely used in restaurants, catering services and processed food products.

Is analogue paneer illegal?

No.

Analogue paneer is legal in India as long as it follows food safety standards and is sold with the correct label.

The problem begins when it is sold as regular paneer without informing customers. FSSAI has made it clear that analogue dairy products must be clearly labelled so consumers know exactly what they are buying.

Is it safe to eat?

If it is made according to food safety standards, analogue paneer is a legal food product.

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However, it is different from traditional paneer.

Regular paneer is made from milk and is naturally rich in protein and calcium. Analogue paneer may contain vegetable fats, starch and other ingredients, so its nutritional value can be different.

How can you check your paneer at home?

There is no home test that can confirm with certainty whether paneer is traditional or analogue. The safest way is to buy from trusted brands or sellers and read the label carefully. However, a few simple checks may help spot possible adulteration.

Water test: Drop a small piece of paneer into hot water. Real paneer usually softens slightly, while heavily adulterated paneer may remain unusually firm or float. This test alone is not enough to confirm whether paneer is genuine.

Iodine test: Boil a small piece of paneer in water and let it cool. Add a few drops of iodine solution. If the water turns blue or purple, it indicates the presence of starch. While starch can point to adulteration, it does not automatically mean the paneer is analogue, as this test only detects starch.

Texture and smell: Fresh paneer is usually soft, slightly crumbly and has a mild milky smell. Paneer that feels unusually rubbery, overly smooth or greasy may not be traditional paneer.

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Price: If the paneer is being sold at a price that is much lower than the market rate, it is worth checking the label or asking the seller about the ingredients.

No single home test can confirm whether paneer is genuine. If you are unsure, checking the label and buying from trusted brands remains the most reliable option.

What should you look for while buying?

Whether you are shopping at a supermarket or ordering food from a restaurant, a few simple checks can help.

Read the label carefully. If it says "analogue" or "dairy analogue", it is not traditional milk paneer.

Check the ingredients. Vegetable oil, vegetable fat and starch indicate that the product is not made entirely from milk.

Buy from trusted brands or reliable local dairy shops.

If you are eating out, ask whether the dish is prepared with dairy paneer or analogue paneer.

Analogue paneer is not fake or illegal. It is simply a different product made using ingredients other than milk.

The real concern is transparency. Consumers have the right to know whether they are buying traditional milk paneer or an analogue product. Clear labelling helps people make informed choices about the food they eat.