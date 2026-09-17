IIMs slip in QS Global MBA Rankings 2027: IIM Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Calcutta lose ground

IIM Ahmedabad also dropped 12 places to joint 70th, while IIM Calcutta recorded the sharpest decline among the three, falling 31 places to joint 95th.

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The decline comes despite improvements across some key indicators.

IIM Bangalore retained a strong position on employability, ranking 29th globally and second in Asia on the measure.

IIM Ahmedabad ranked 35th, while IIM Calcutta stood at 39th, putting all three significantly ahead of their overall global rankings.

However, their scores for value for money saw a substantial decline. IIM Bangalore’s score fell from 91 in the previous ranking to 57.4, while IIM Ahmedabad’s dropped from 88.9 to 60.5.

IIM Calcutta recorded a decline from 78.9 to 53.3.

QS has clarified that these are comparative ranking scores and should not be interpreted as a direct percentage decline in graduates’ salaries or actual investment returns.

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The entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes measure also remains a challenge for India’s leading MBA programmes. IIM Ahmedabad, ranked 84th globally on this indicator, was the only Indian MBA entry to make the global top 100. IIM Bangalore was placed in the 161–170 band, while IIM Calcutta was in the 181–190 band.

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QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said, "Global peers were outperforming Indian business schools in areas including return on investment, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, making the MBA market increasingly competitive."

Despite the decline among the top three, India’s presence in global MBA rankings has expanded significantly. The country has 19 MBA entries in the 2027 rankings, compared with just five in 2020, including five new entrants this year.

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However, among the 14 returning Indian MBA entries, eight moved down to a lower rank or band, while six retained their positions. None moved up, highlighting the growing challenge for Indian business schools to convert their strong employability and academic reputation into stronger global outcomes across other ranking parameters.

(With inputs from PTI)