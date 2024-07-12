Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: WWE star John Cena lands in Mumbai wearing navy blue T-shirt and cargo shorts to attend the event

WWE wrestler John Cena, who recently called it quits from the wrestling mat, on Friday arrived in Mumbai wearing a navy blue T-shirt and cargo shorts to attend the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at NAMCC. John has often expressed his love for India and Bollywood. He is here in India to attend the most high-profile and lavish wedding.

Mumbai has become the center of attention with the arrival of global icons and dignitaries for a grand event. Early arrivals include reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee. The city's excitement grew even more when the famous couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived on July 11, adding extra star power to the event.

The main event is the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is marrying Radhika, daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant. This wedding promises to be grand and memorable, blending luxury and global charm into a spectacular event that will be remembered for years.

Earlier in the day, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai with their staff and security. In a video, Kim is seen exiting the airport, giving a quick wave to the paparazzi, followed by Khloe. They then checked into The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong and CEO Han Jong-hee have arrived in Mumbai for the wedding. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived on Thursday. Singer Rema, known for his hit "Calm Down," landed at Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday morning and will perform at the grand event. Former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson will also join the celebrations.