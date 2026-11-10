'Even guests from Pakistan can come': Mokama 'bahubali' Anant Singh's open invitation on daughter's wedding

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'From India and Pakistan, everyone is invited'

Singh has said that invitations are being extended to friends, well-wishers and acquaintances across India and Pakistan. He wants people who have shared a relationship with his family to attend the celebrations, irrespective of where they live.

“Everyone who has shown us love will come. The public is like God to us; whoever comes from wherever will be a gift to me,” Singh said.

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He added that invitations were being sent to everyone whose contact details were available to him, making it clear that the guest list was not restricted to Bihar.

आप सभी जनता मालिक सादर आमंत्रित हैं।। #AnantSingh #ChoteSarkar #Bihar #अनंत_सिंह #शुभ_विवाह https://t.co/S2biRMLih7 — Anant Kumar Singh (@MLA_AnantSingh) November 8, 2026

“Not just Bihar; invitations are being sent across India and Pakistan. Are the invitations meant only for people in Bihar? They are for everyone, everywhere,” he said.

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The statement has become one of the most widely discussed aspects of the wedding. Singh has also emphasised that political differences should not come in the way of family celebrations.

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“There is no ruling party or Opposition at a wedding. Such divisions exist during elections and when seeking votes, but not at weddings and family celebrations,” he said.

Viral wedding invitation reveals groom's education and address

The wedding invitation has attracted attention for its detailed presentation of the groom’s credentials and family information.

According to the invitation, Shivangi will marry Rishikesh Kumar. The groom is the son of Commandant Ranvijay Kumar and is a resident of Krishnanagar in Bihta, Patna district, Bihar.

The invitation reportedly mentions that Rishikesh has pursued an MBA from a university in Georgia, in the United States. His educational qualification has become a talking point after images of the invitation circulated online.

The card also lists family members and details of the wedding ceremonies. Shivangi is the daughter of Anant Singh and former MLA Neelam Devi. She has reportedly completed her graduation and postgraduate studies.

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Four lakh guests, more than 150 dishes

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The scale of the wedding preparations is another reason the event is attracting attention. According to reports, arrangements are being made to serve food to approximately four lakh people.

Large pandals are being constructed at the family’s ancestral village, with artisans and workers brought in from Mau in Uttar Pradesh to work on the decorations and wedding stage.

A separate enclosure is being prepared for VVIP guests, while a stage measuring around 100 feet is planned for the bride and groom. Reports have also indicated that the wedding feast could feature more than 150 varieties of dishes.