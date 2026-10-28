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Museum Ranking 2026: Bihar museum secures top position in Asia, ranks 9th globally

Museum Ranking 2026: Bihar museum secures top position in Asia, ranks 9th globally

The ranking identifies 10 museums in Asia, with institutions from Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia and India featuring on the list

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Museum Ranking 2026: Bihar museum secures top position in Asia, ranks 9th globally Bihar Museum is the only Indian institution featured among the 100 museums selected worldwide

The Bihar Museum in Patna has earned international recognition after securing the ninth position in the World’s 100 Best Museums 2026 list published by travel platform Worth a Journey. The museum has also been ranked the best in Asia, placing Bihar’s rich historical and cultural heritage in the global spotlight.

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According to the ranking, Bihar Museum is the only Indian institution featured among the 100 museums selected worldwide. Its ninth-place finish puts it among some of the world’s most prominent cultural institutions, highlighting its role in preserving and showcasing India’s heritage.

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Bihar museum among global leaders

The 2026 list features museums dedicated to art, history, science, technology and open-air collections across different continents. Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Antropología secured the first position, followed by Spain’s Museo del Prado in second place and Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in third.

The State Hermitage Museum in Russia and Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum also featured among the top 10 institutions. Bihar Museum’s inclusion in this group marks a significant achievement for India’s museum and cultural tourism sector.

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The ranking identifies 10 museums in Asia, with institutions from Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia and India featuring on the list. Bihar Museum emerged as the continent’s highest-ranked institution, ahead of other prominent Asian museums.

Showcasing Bihar’s rich cultural heritage

Established in Patna, Bihar Museum is a modern state museum that traces the region’s history from the Stone Age to contemporary times. Its collection includes ancient sculptures, coins, manuscripts, archaeological artefacts and regional folk art.

The museum’s galleries are arranged chronologically, helping visitors understand Bihar’s historical development and cultural evolution. Its spacious premises, open courtyards and landscaped lawns complement the exhibitions.

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Among its key attractions are the ancient sculpture galleries, a dedicated children’s gallery and a regional folk art section. The museum also features a short film on history, making it an educational destination for students, researchers and tourists.

Boost for Bihar’s tourism potential

The international recognition could strengthen Patna’s position as a cultural tourism destination and encourage more domestic and international visitors to explore Bihar’s heritage.

The ranking also highlights the growing importance of modern museums in presenting historical collections through engaging visitor experiences.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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