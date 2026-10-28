Museum Ranking 2026: Bihar museum secures top position in Asia, ranks 9th globally

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Bihar museum among global leaders

The 2026 list features museums dedicated to art, history, science, technology and open-air collections across different continents. Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Antropología secured the first position, followed by Spain’s Museo del Prado in second place and Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in third.

The State Hermitage Museum in Russia and Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum also featured among the top 10 institutions. Bihar Museum’s inclusion in this group marks a significant achievement for India’s museum and cultural tourism sector.

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The ranking identifies 10 museums in Asia, with institutions from Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia and India featuring on the list. Bihar Museum emerged as the continent’s highest-ranked institution, ahead of other prominent Asian museums.

Showcasing Bihar’s rich cultural heritage

Established in Patna, Bihar Museum is a modern state museum that traces the region’s history from the Stone Age to contemporary times. Its collection includes ancient sculptures, coins, manuscripts, archaeological artefacts and regional folk art.

The museum’s galleries are arranged chronologically, helping visitors understand Bihar’s historical development and cultural evolution. Its spacious premises, open courtyards and landscaped lawns complement the exhibitions.

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Among its key attractions are the ancient sculpture galleries, a dedicated children’s gallery and a regional folk art section. The museum also features a short film on history, making it an educational destination for students, researchers and tourists.

Boost for Bihar’s tourism potential

The international recognition could strengthen Patna’s position as a cultural tourism destination and encourage more domestic and international visitors to explore Bihar’s heritage.

The ranking also highlights the growing importance of modern museums in presenting historical collections through engaging visitor experiences.