Another chapter in Uddhav Sena's breakup? Rebel MPs likely to formalise split today

After days of speculation, accusations and public sparring, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are expected to formally announce their split from the Uddhav Thackeray camp on Sunday, sources told India Today.

This split would be another major blow to the party founded by Bal Thackeray.

According to sources familiar with the developments, the rebel MPs will jointly address a press conference where they are expected to release photographs and video footage of their meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with a copy of the letter submitted to him seeking recognition of their merger with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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The MPs are also expected to publicly explain the reasons behind their departure from the Uddhav camp.

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The Delhi operation

The rebellion was set in motion on June 16 when six MPs - Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Dina Patil - travelled separately to Delhi and checked into a hotel in Noida.

Sources said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, along with his son and MP Shrikanth Shinde, also arrived in the national capital the same day.

The next morning, Shrikanth Shinde and Nimbalkar met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at around 7 am. Later, at around 10.20 am, the remaining five MPs met the Speaker and submitted a letter stating that they were merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and requested a change in their seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha.

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Following the meetings, the MPs dispersed to different cities, including Chennai, Varanasi, Pune and Mumbai.

According to sources, two MPs are expected to arrive in Mumbai from Chennai and two from Kolkata ahead of Sunday's press conference, while one MP is already in Mumbai and another is in Pune.

After the media interaction, the six MPs may meet Eknath Shinde. Sources said they could also seek another meeting with Om Birla if required.

Must Read: Private jets, secret meetings, Delhi dash: How 6 Sena UBT MPs plotted their exit

How the defection buzz grew

Speculation about a split gathered pace after a meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, where five MPs were reportedly absent.

The absences fuelled talk of "Operation Tiger", an alleged attempt by the Shinde camp to engineer defections from the Uddhav faction.

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As rumours intensified, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut sought to downplay the developments, saying the absent MPs had joined the meeting virtually and that one of them would speak to Thackeray over the phone.

The speculation, however, deepened when rebel MP Sanjay Jadhav was seen meeting Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, a leader from the Shinde camp. Though Jadhav described it as a non-political meeting, the encounter further fuelled the rebellion narrative.

Raut's attack on rebels

As the MPs headed to Delhi, Raut accused the rival camp of poaching legislators with money and alleged that the rebel MPs had been flown to the capital in chartered aircraft.

He also launched a sharp attack on the rebels, accusing them of betraying the party and warning that Shiv Sena (UBT) would not spare "backstabbers".

The allegations added another layer of bitterness to an already escalating confrontation within the party.