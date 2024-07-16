'Another Great Indian Wedding': Anand Mahindra shares Trump's VP pick JD Vance and wife Usha Vance

Businessman Anand Mahindra recently used a vintage social media post to celebrate Donald Trump's vice president pick, US Senator JD Vance, and his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance. Mr Mahindra took to social media platform X and posted an old picture of the couple with the caption, "There’s another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate."

Related Articles

There’s another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate…



🙂 pic.twitter.com/WGDKAvcrv1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2024

Mr and Mrs Vance were seen wearing traditional Indian attire in the picture, with religious garlands hung around their neck. Mahindra in his post compared this wedding to that of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

former President Donald Trump named Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate for the upcoming US presidential elections, marking a significant shift in their political relationship.

Significantly, JD Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, has also gained quite some attention being of Indian origin and how she brings with her wealth of experience and a strong connection to Indian values and culture.

After meeting at Yale Law School, Usha and JD Vance got married in 2014 in Kentucky. A Hindu priest performed a separate ceremony. With three kids already under their belt, the pair has shown to be a powerful combination, with Usha being a key player in her husband's career pursuits.

Notably, Usha Vance was instrumental in shaping JD Vance's perspectives on the rural white American experience, which inspired his acclaimed memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," later adapted into a film directed by Ron Howard.

Donald Trump's support of JD Vance as his running mate has generated a lot of attention in the run-up to the US presidential elections. With the attempted murder of Trump at a rally on Saturday, Vance's appointment comes at a tumultuous moment for the Trump campaign.

Talks concerning political discourse and the duties of those in positions of authority have heated up in response to this occurrence.

Although police have not established a motive for the shooting, Vance came under fire for implying that President Joe Biden was too responsible for the carnage.