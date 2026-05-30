‘Apocalyptic’: Red dust storm plunges Rajasthan into night-like darkness in afternoon. Watch

In what can be described as an apocalyptic scene straight out a Hollywood movie, a towering wall of crimson dust raced across the landscape of Rajasthan on May 30 afternoon, completely swallowing entire towns in broad daylight and plunging the region into a sudden, night-like darkness.

The severe weather system, fueled by intense summer heat and unstable atmospheric conditions, swept through Lunkaranasar and Bhanipura before expanding rapidly across Bikaner, Churu, and Sri Ganganagar districts, leaving a trail of disrupted infrastructure and a state-wide weather alert in its wake.

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Blinding dust sweeps Rajasthan

The weather transformed violently within minutes. Around 1:45 PM, a fast-moving dust storm slammed into Sadulpur town in Churu, sending a wave of panic through residents as the sky turned an ominous red. By 2:45 PM, the massive wall of sand engulfed Bikaner and surrounding areas.

unprecedented, unimaginable Massive Dust storm in Rajasthan Today



Severe Darkness around 3.00 PM in parts of Bikaner pic.twitter.com/ulcjno3bAi — Weatherman Rajasthan (@Rajsthanweather) May 30, 2026

Visibility dropped so sharply and instantly that motorists were forced to halt and switch on their headlights in the middle of the afternoon. Strong winds battered towns, ripping down tree branches, breaking commercial hoardings, and tearing away tin sheds. Daily life ground to a standstill as residents scrambled for shelter to escape the harsh, choking conditions.

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Power outages & rain relief

While the ferocious winds caused significant inconvenience to commuters and knocked out the electricity supply in several areas, the aftermath brought unexpected relief. Following the peak of the storm, rainfall swept through the region, successfully calming the winds and settling the thick layers of airborne dust. The downpour provided a much-needed respite for residents who had been enduring days of scorching summer heat.

Massive dust storm hits Lunkaransar, Rajasthan, India 🇮🇳 (30.05.2026) pic.twitter.com/DpY1spjK77 — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) May 30, 2026

Local authorities confirmed that while reports of property damage continue to emerge from various locations, no major casualties or serious incidents had been reported at the time of writing. Officials continue to monitor the situation and have advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

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Delhi-NCR placed on high alert

The impact of the desert storm is tracking well beyond Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the dust storm is expected to sweep across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) within the next two hours.

According to the IMD, the national capital will face a dust storm accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and rain, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 km/h. Forecasters stated that the phenomenon is being driven by intense regional heat warming the ground, which has lifted the dry, loose soil of the Thar Desert and carried it directly toward the national capital.