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'Arrest us all': Rahul Gandhi defies Modi govt, vows to protect democratic institutions

'Arrest us all': Rahul Gandhi defies Modi govt, vows to protect democratic institutions

Speaking in Chennai during the Chhatron Ki Goonj event, Gandhi accused top government and institutional leadership of systemic failure and cowardice, stating that the political space is closing in around them.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 7:00 PM IST
'Arrest us all': Rahul Gandhi defies Modi govt, vows to protect democratic institutionsGandhi asserted that the opposition possesses the necessary information and resolve to protect the voice of the Indian public and safeguard democratic institutions.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the country's youth to keep protesting, asserting that the opposition stands firmly with them to defeat those who have "attacked the Constitution."

Gandhi accused top government and institutional leadership of systemic failure and cowardice, stating that the political space is closing in around them.

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In a post on X (formally twitter), Gandhi wrote, "I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space..."

“Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated,” Gandhi said in a strong message shared across social media and public platforms.

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces over ongoing political tensions and protest crackdowns, Gandhi added, “Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down.”

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Gandhi asserted that the opposition possesses the necessary information and resolve to protect the voice of the Indian public and safeguard democratic institutions. The remarks come amid heightened political friction and youth-led demonstrations surrounding governance and institutional accountability.

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 7:00 PM IST
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