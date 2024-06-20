Massive setback for ED: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in liquor policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was granted bail in the alleged excise policy case. After the order was passed, the ED asked for 48 hours to sign the bail bond to appeal the verdict to a higher court. The judge declined to delay the order.

The Delhi CM can walk out of Tihar Jail on Friday after paying a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. The bail bond will be produced before the Duty judge on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court had reserved its order on Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in the money laundering case, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged irregularities into the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi, a Live Law report said.

Rouse Avenue Court had also reserved its order in Kejriwal’s plea for permitting his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to participate via video conference in his examination by the medical board .

Rouse Avenue Court's Judge Niyay Bindu heard the case for two days before postponing the decision on Thursday. She previously stated her desire to avoid prolonged delays and urged all attorneys to be brief in presenting their arguments. The court had earlier declined Kejriwal's bail on June 7 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its response.

On Wednesday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3 in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal got arrested on March 21 for alleged excise policy irregularities. He received interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections until June 2, after which he surrendered.

Kejriwal is the second AAP leader after Sanjay Singh to be granted bail in the same case. Manish Sisodia is still lodged in Tihar Jail.