'My name is Arvind Kejriwal, I'm not a terrorist': Sanjay Singh reads Delhi CM's message from Tihar jail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday read out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's latest message from Tihar jail. He added that the three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass.

Singh further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a feeling of hatred against Kejriwal. Furthermore, Sanjay Singh claimed that Kejriwal is forced to meet his wife and family through a glass. Arvind Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail since March 21 when the ED arrested him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"Arvind Kejriwal, who worked like a son and a brother for the country and the people of Delhi, has sent a message from jail that 'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist'...The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass. It is clear from this that the Prime Minister has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal," Singh told reporters at a press conference.

SC grants no relief to Arvind Kejriwal

Sanjay Singh's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court denied any relief to Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The top court was hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the ED. The Supreme Court gave ED time till April 24 to file a reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea and scheduled further hearing in the matter on April 29.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, told the top court that Delhi CM's "arrest and remand were based on an unreliable document suppressed from us." "I am seeking a short date in this case. There are selective leaks in the case," SInghvi told the court.

Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

Bhagwant Mann on Monday met Kejriwal at the Tihar jail ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of the latter's petition against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After his meeting with the Delhi CM and AAP national convenor, Mann claimed that Kejriwal is not even getting the facilities which are available to hardcore criminals.

The Punjab CM further said Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as if the government has caught "one of the biggest terrorists in the country." Mann said that when he asked Kejriwal about his well-being, the latter asked him about the ground situation in Punjab instead. He added that the AAP is firmly behind Arvind Kejriwal and will emerge as a big political power post June 4.