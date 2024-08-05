As Bangladesh plunges into crisis, Mamata Banerjee's appeal: 'Maintain peace, will support whatever Centre decides'

As Bangladesh plunges into deep trouble following Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the leaders of all political parties to refrain from making provocative comments that may disrupt peace in Bengal or the country. She said the Government of India will decide on how to approach the issue.

"I appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support whatever decision the Central government takes," she said.

Sheikh Hasina is likely to land in Delhi for a brief time before heading to the UK.

Reacting to the developments, BJP's Locket Chatterjee said that many people died in the protests that occurred over the last few days in Bangladesh. "We are hearing that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has come to India because even she believes that our country is safe under the leadership of PM Modi. West Bengal shares cultural and linguistic ties with Bangladesh. We hope for normalcy to return as soon as possible. Our PM will definitely interfere in this matter if needed."

Former Foreign Secretary and ex-Ambassador to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the Opposition BNP or Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami had joined the protest and they had put in the violence in the protest. "You can't rule out the involvement of foreign powers who are inimical to Bangladesh's interest and to our security also. You cannot rule out the fact that certain interests have been fishing in troubled waters. But I think the situation itself was a result of several underlying factors, inherent within Bangladesh."

