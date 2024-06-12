Assam announces monthly stipend for girls pursuing higher education; aims to prevent child marriages

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that his government will provide monthly stipend to all girl students from class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years. This move is aimed to prevent child marriages, the CM said in a press conference.

During the conference, Sarma said the scheme, 'Nijut Moina', was approved by the cabinet, which estimated that Rs 1,500 crore would be required to give incentives to around 10 lakh girls for next 5 years.

"A married girl will not get the benefit. The only exception will be those married girls who are enrolled in PG courses, they will also benefit," he stated.

According to Sarma, the sole aim of the scheme is to delay the marriage of girls so that they can be financially independent and earn for themselves and their families.

He added that all girls studying in classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,000 every month, degree students will get Rs 1,250 and girls doing post-graduation will get Rs 2,500.

"Except for daughters of ministers, MLAs and MPs, and those students studying in private colleges, all girls irrespective of their financial background will be included in the scheme. In June and July, during summer vacation, no money will be given. The stipend will be deposited to the bank accounts of the students for 10 months in a year," the Assam CM said.

"This amount will be received by the students on the 11th of every month and the burden on the parents will be reduced to a large extent and they will be able to send their daughters to college and university," he noted.