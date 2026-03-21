Assam Election: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, wife’s combined wealth doubles in 5 years; Check details from affidavit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed his election affidavit from the Jalukbari assembly constituency on Friday. According to the document, the combined wealth of Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has more than doubled over the last five years. The couple's combined assets stood at ₹35.16 crore in 2026, a significant increase from the ₹17.27 crore reported in 2021.

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The Chief Minister's individual assets rose from ₹1.72 crore in 2021 to ₹2.36 crore in 2026, marking an increase of approximately ₹64 lakh. Meanwhile, the total assets owned by his wife rose from ₹16.19 crore to ₹32.79 crore during the same period, an increase of roughly ₹16.60 crore.

Growth in immovable property

A major portion of this growth is attributed to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's immovable assets, which increased nearly fivefold from ₹4.30 crore in 2021 to ₹19.25 crore in 2026. This includes a new plot of land acquired in 2022 valued at approximately ₹4.20 crore.

Currently, she owns three plots in Guwahati with a combined market value of ₹7.25 crore. Her holdings also include two residential buildings: a 5,919 sq. ft. house in Noonmati valued at ₹1 crore and a 7,200 sq. ft. house in Uday Path valued at ₹11 crore. Of her total immovable property, self-acquired assets account for ₹17.85 crore, while inherited assets are valued at ₹1.40 crore.

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Investments, movable assets

The spouse's movable assets also saw a sharp rise, with investments in mutual funds and non-listed shares totaling over ₹5 crore. Additionally, she holds a life insurance policy with a surrender value of approximately ₹1.77 crore and owns a 2018 Jeep valued at ₹21 lakh.

The Chief Minister’s movable assets grew slightly, primarily through bank deposits and 180 grams of gold valued at over ₹25 lakh. In comparison, Riniki Sarma owns 1,459.221 grams of gold ornaments valued at ₹2.03 crore.

Loans, financial liabilities

The affidavit further details inter-personal loans and advances. Himanta Biswa Sarma provided a loan of ₹78.24 lakh to his wife and an advance of ₹63.25 lakh to Swarna Valley Developers for a house. Conversely, Riniki Sarma has lent a total of ₹3.66 crore, which includes advances to Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. and Swarna Valley Developers.

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Rising liabilities

While assets grew, the couple's combined liabilities also rose significantly, jumping from ₹3.51 crore in 2021 to approximately ₹16.86 crore in 2026. These liabilities mostly consist of bank and institutional loans. The Chief Minister’s individual liabilities stand at just over ₹95 lakh, while his spouse’s liabilities are recorded at ₹15.91 crore.