Assembly Elections 2026: Do the richest candidates always win?

India's elections have long been shadowed by money: who has it, how much they declare, and whether it helps them win the seat in the house. With every election cycle, candidate wealth disclosures balloon, and so does the debate that financial muscle quietly determines outcomes. So as the results rolled in, we ran the numbers.

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Across 823 constituencies in five states, four in every ten of the wealthiest candidates in their respective races ended up winning. Which means in nearly 60% of seats, voters chose someone who wasn't the richest name on the ballot, a finding that undercuts the assumption that deeper pockets always dominate.

The pattern, however, shifts sharply by state. Assam breaks from the overall trend: 57% of its winning candidates were the wealthiest in their constituencies, as per assets declared in their affidavits. West Bengal tells the opposite story: just 34% of winners were the wealthiest in their respective constituencies, the lowest among the states analysed.

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The South is evenly split. In both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, three in ten winners were the richest candidates in their seats. Puducherry, however, proved a striking outlier: across its 30 assembly constituencies, 63% of winners were also the wealthiest on the ballot. Being the richest candidate helps. It just doesn't guarantee the win.

