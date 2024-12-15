Bengaluru techie death: Atul Subhash's wife, mother-in-law, brother-in-law arrested for abetment to suicide

In a major development in the suicide case of Bengaluru techie death, Atul Subhash’s estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother have been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide, police said.

The three have been arrested in connection with the death of Atul Subhash, who committed suicide by hanging himself over alleged harassment by his wife. Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, Bengaluru Police said.

The other two accused, Nisha Singhania, mother of Nikita Singhania and her brother, Anurag Singhania, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad. All the three accused in this case were sent to judicial custody, police said.

“Accused Al Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Accused A2 Nisha Singhania and Accused A3 Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad and were produced before the court and given to judicial custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field Division, Bengaluru, Shivakumar.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to “settle” the case.

Atul’s father said his son had been “broken from inside” after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife.

“My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything,” Atul’s father Pawan Kumar told ANI.

Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 after alleging harassment from his wife and her family. Subhash wrote “Justice is due” on every page of a 24-page note.

The recent death of 34-year-old AI engineer Atul Subhash has ignited a fiery discussion on social media and within the legal community, raising critical concerns about the potential misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code. Subhash’s passing has rekindled a nationwide debate on the allegations faced by men and their families under this controversial section.