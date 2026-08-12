‘Aviation safety is topmost priority’: Aviation minister on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident

The aircraft soon regained altitude, continued its journey and landed safely in Delhi. The incident was initially attributed to turbulence, but questions soon emerged over what exactly caused the sudden loss of altitude.

READ THIS: Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot tests positive for marijuana; AAIB probes 300-ft altitude drop

Union Minister says no compromise on safety, seeks direct update from Air India

Speaking after meeting Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson and senior aviation officials, Naidu said there would be no compromise on safety “from any side” and that the incident was being taken very seriously. “I have told time and again that from the Ministry, safety in aviation is the topmost priority. There shouldn't be any compromise from any side, even the regulators, airlines or anyone,” the Union Minister said.

Advertisement

Naidu said the meeting with Wilson was aimed at getting a direct account of the incident and understanding the steps being taken by the airline. “We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident. We wanted to see how they are taking this issue from their side,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting with Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson over Phuket-Delhi flight incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, "We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident. We wanted to see how they are taking this… pic.twitter.com/1Nj850k2oi — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

The minister also indicated that the government would wait for the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to complete its probe before deciding on further action. “But AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) has been given the task to continue the investigation. We have good confidence in AAIB. So, let's wait for the full-fledged report from AAIB so that we can see what action needs to be taken,” Naidu said.

Advertisement

Campbell Wilson briefs MoCA, DGCA

Earlier on Tuesday, Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson met senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi to provide an update on the investigation into the Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

DON'T MISS: Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plunged 300 ft midair suffered glitches, multiple hydraulic failures

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wilson said, “We were just giving an update on the status of the investigation,” according to ANI. When asked about the latest developments, he added, “It is up to him (MoCA Minister) to give an update.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson leaves after meeting senior officials of MoCA and DGCA regarding the Phuket-Delhi flight incident.



He says, "We were just giving an update on the status of the investigation...It is up to him (MoCA Minister) to give an… pic.twitter.com/nI3zEtTVQP — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

The meeting came amid the ongoing investigation into Air India flight AI2379, which was operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. The Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during its journey over Odisha before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi. Several passengers and crew members were injured during the incident. The AAIB is examining flight data, aircraft systems, operational and maintenance records, medical information and other evidence to establish what caused the sudden altitude change.

Advertisement

AAIB probe underway

Air India has maintained that it will cooperate fully with investigators and refrain from commenting on findings while the probe remains underway. The investigation is being conducted by the AAIB under ICAO Annex 13.

ALSO READ: Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: Civil Aviation Ministry grounds both pilots amid probe

The incident has also brought renewed attention to crew safety and fitness after the pilot-in-command reportedly returned a positive result in a confirmatory test for a psychoactive substance. Authorities have kept the matter under investigation, while both flight crew members were removed from the roster pending the completion of the inquiry and testing process.

Naidu said the government would consider changes to existing regulations if the investigation establishes the need for them. For now, officials are awaiting the AAIB’s findings before determining further action.