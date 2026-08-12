Technocraft Ventures IPO: Application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date & more

The issue was subscribed a solid 38.69 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 6,800 crore via over 13.48 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 42.26 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 65.06 times. The allocations for retail investors was subscribed 25.35 times.

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Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Technocraft Ventures IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 12 investors will get 980 shares (Probability: 8.33 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 65 investors will get 980 shares (Probability: 1.54 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 22 investors will get 70 shares. (Probability: 4.54 per cent)

The grey market premium of Technocraft Ventures has seen some rebound thanks to solid bidding and decent listings lately amid muted market sentiments in the listed markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 29-31 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 14-15 per cent for the investors.

Incorporated in 1998, New Delhi-based Technocraft Ventures is a public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey EPC projects. It works across multiple infrastructure sectors, delivering projects mainly for state governments and government agencies in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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Khambatta Securities is the sole book running lead manager for Technocraft Ventures IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Thursday, August 12. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with August 14, Friday as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Technocraft Ventures IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Technocraft Ventures Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘TECHNOCRAF’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.