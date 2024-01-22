Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: 'Very blessed to be here,' says Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is among the many famous people who have arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony on Monday. Vembu reached Ayodhya with his brother Kumar, his sister-in-law Anu and his mother Janaki and shared pictures from his visit.

Sharing pictures from his Ayodhya visit, Vembu wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "In Ayodhya, with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram."

With R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM who very kindly arranged our visit. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W12p0orjxG — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024 In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.



Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here.



Jai Shri Ram 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gwFIE8mZJb — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024

Moreover, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal is also in Ayodhya for the mega event. Agarwal reached Ayodhya late evening and toured the city on foot during nighttime.

Agarwal shared a short clip from Ayodhya and wrote, "Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up."

Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up. pic.twitter.com/m1dAR9q56m — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024

A few days ago, the OYO founder and CEO received an invite to attend the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony. Agarwal said that receiving the invitation was "a matter of personal pride".

"I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy. As someone raised on stories of Ayodhya's cultural significance, this is a matter of personal pride and honour," Agarwal said in his post on X.

He further said that Ayodhya is the biggest destination for spiritual tourism in India with over three lakh visitors expected daily. The temple trust has invited over 7,000 guests, including cricket stars and Bollywood actors. The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is expected to begin at 12:20 pm and conclude by 1 pm, after which Prime Minister Modi will address the attendees.

The temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, measures 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It features 392 pillars and 44 doors, with intricate depictions of Hindu deities on the pillars and walls.

Government offices, boards, and corporations in several states have declared a half-day or a holiday to mark the occasion. Security measures in Ayodhya have been ramped up, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence deployed.

