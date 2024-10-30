'Ayushman Bharat is a failure': Kejriwal slams PM Modi over Ayushman Bharat, calls for Delhi’s free healthcare model nationwide

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, responded strongly on Tuesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticisms over Delhi’s stance on the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, accusing Modi of politicizing public health in the capital.

Kejriwal’s rebuttal came after Modi publicly faulted the Delhi and West Bengal governments for opting out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, suggesting their decisions were driven by “political interests” rather than public welfare. Modi also expressed disappointment over the lack of accessible healthcare for elderly citizens in these regions, calling it a “missed opportunity” to serve seniors in need.

Speaking at a public gathering at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Ayurveda, Modi apologized to senior citizens in Delhi and West Bengal, stating, “I hear your pain, but due to the state governments' decisions, I cannot help you.”

In response, Kejriwal posted a lengthy statement on X (formerly Twitter), urging Modi to examine Delhi’s own healthcare model, which offers universal free treatment. Kejriwal asserted that under Delhi’s scheme, residents receive fully funded medical care—whether it’s a ₹5 medication or a procedure costing ₹1 crore. “Prime Minister ji, politicizing public health is inappropriate,” he wrote, emphasizing that Modi should consider adopting the Delhi model for broader national benefit.

प्रधान मंत्री जी,



लोगों के स्वास्थ्य के मुद्दे पर ग़लत बोलना ठीक नहीं है। इस पर राजनीति करना सही नहीं है।



दिल्ली सरकार की योजना के तहत दिल्ली में रहने वाले हर व्यक्ति को पूरा इलाज मुफ्त मिलता है चाहे कितने रुपए लगें - पाँच रुपए की गोली से लेकर चाहे एक करोड़ का इलाज हो, दिल्ली… https://t.co/N63LDpTxDm pic.twitter.com/BisPXsitRf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 29, 2024

Kejriwal also criticized the effectiveness of Ayushman Bharat, arguing that he has yet to encounter a single beneficiary of the scheme. He pointed to reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), alleging irregularities within Ayushman Bharat and questioned its true reach and efficacy. Kejriwal even offered to send Modi a list of the "lakhs" of beneficiaries of Delhi’s health initiatives as evidence of its success.

"Did people benefit from Ayushman Bharat Yojana? CAG found many irregularities in Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In the states where Ayushman Yojana is implemented, till date I have not met a single person who has been treated under Ayushman Bharat. I request you to study the Delhi model and instead of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, implement the Delhi model all over India so that people can benefit on the ground," Kejriwal wrote.

Backing Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj labeled Ayushman Bharat a “failed” initiative, noting that many patients from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, where the scheme is in effect, frequently travel to Delhi for medical treatment. “Delhi government hospitals provide free, comprehensive care—unlike the limited, paid treatment available in BJP-led states,” Bharadwaj asserted, suggesting that Delhi’s model serves the public more effectively.

Adding to the critique, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh dismissed Ayushman Bharat as impractical, pointing out that the scheme excludes individuals with modest assets or incomes over ₹10,000. He contended that eligibility restrictions make it challenging for many in need to access benefits under Ayushman Bharat.

As the debate intensifies, AAP leaders have positioned Delhi’s health model as a viable alternative to Ayushman Bharat, claiming that it better serves the public without the limitations and alleged irregularities of the national scheme.

