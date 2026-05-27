Goats sell for ₹2.4 lakh in Patna market! Know more about 'Salman', 'Sultan'

With Eid-ul-Adha just around the corner, Patna’s crowded Bakrid markets are not only buzzing with buyers and traders but also with conversations around two star attractions “Salman” and “Sultan”. The premium goats, priced at ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.8 lakh respectively, have become the talk of the city, turning the seasonal livestock market into a showcase of high-value festive trade.

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At the Jagdev Path goat market in Patna, visitors are stopping to take pictures, record videos and ask about the unusually expensive animals. Traders say the craze around premium goats has grown significantly in recent years, especially with social media amplifying their popularity during the Eid season.

“Salman”, a massive black goat weighing more than 100 kg, was brought to Patna by trader Parvez from the Ara district in Bihar. The seller claims the goat was raised on a carefully planned diet that included grains, green vegetables and nutritional supplements. Standing nearly four feet tall, the animal’s size and appearance have made it one of the biggest crowd-pullers at the market.

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Another high-profile goat, “Sultan”, has been priced at ₹1.8 lakh by its owner, Saddam, who travelled from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district to participate in the festive trade. According to traders, buyers looking for premium breeds are still willing to spend big despite rising inflation and soaring summer temperatures.

Most goats at the Patna market are being sold between ₹15,000 and ₹40,000, but traders say special breeds and well-maintained animals often fetch prices running into lakhs during Bakrid. Transportation costs, expensive cattle feed and veterinary care have also pushed prices higher this year.

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The market, which sees thousands of buyers ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, remains an important source of seasonal income for livestock traders across Bihar and neighbouring states. However, vendors say business has been slightly affected by the ongoing heatwave in North India, with daytime footfall lower than usual.

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Even so, premium goats continue to attract attention both offline and online. Videos of Salman and Sultan have already gone viral on social media platforms, drawing curious visitors to the market.

As Bakrid celebrations near, Patna’s goat market is once again proving how festive demand can transform traditional livestock trading into a booming seasonal business, where some animals are valued almost like luxury assets.