Banda stays India’s hottest city for third day at 48.2°C as IMD issues red alert in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh continues to grapple with an intense heatwave, with several districts experiencing dangerously high temperatures and severe heat stress. Banda district remained the hottest location in India for the third consecutive day, recording a scorching 48.2 degrees Celsius, intensifying concerns over public health and weather-related risks across the state.

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The district had already witnessed extreme temperatures over the previous two days, registering 47.6°C and 46.4°C, underlining the persistence of the severe weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), through the Lucknow Meteorological Centre, has issued a red alert for multiple districts and warned residents to take precautions against prolonged heat exposure.

The red alert has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Mahoba and Jhansi, among other regions. Meteorologists said temperatures in these districts are expected to stay 3–4 degrees Celsius above normal.

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Officials warned that Bundelkhand and southern Uttar Pradesh are likely to face the harshest impact of the ongoing heatwave. Strong and dry afternoon winds, coupled with extreme daytime temperatures, could create dangerous conditions, particularly for outdoor workers, children and the elderly.

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Mohammad Danish, senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre, said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist across large parts of southern Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail during the day in many parts of the southern part of the state and in other regions. Nights will also remain unusually hot in some areas, reducing chances of relief after sunset,” he said.

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Lucknow's extreme temperature

The state capital Lucknow is also expected to endure extreme temperatures on Wednesday. Weather forecasts indicate that the maximum temperature could remain between 43°C and 45°C, accompanied by hazy sunshine and strong hot winds during afternoon hours.

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Night temperatures are also expected to remain elevated, with minimum temperatures likely to stay above 30°C. The absence of significant rainfall activity means heat discomfort is expected to continue well into the evening.

Noida, Ghaziabad

The National Capital Region adjoining Uttar Pradesh is witnessing similar conditions. In Noida, temperatures may climb to nearly 45°C while minimum temperatures are expected around 31°C. Dry weather, intense sunlight and hot surface winds are likely to increase heat stress substantially.

Ghaziabad is also expected to witness comparable conditions, with maximum temperatures around 45°C and minimum temperatures near 30°C. Strong winds are likely throughout the day.

The IMD has additionally issued severe heatwave warnings for districts including Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ballia, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Rae Bareli, Auraiya and Lalitpur. Dry weather and winds of 20–40 kmph are expected across the state, while warm night conditions may continue in western Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

(With agency inputs)

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