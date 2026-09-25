Bank strike 2026: Cooperative banks to remain open during September 28-30

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The clarification comes amid the proposed strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) between September 28 and September 30. Customers of cooperative banks have been advised to continue approaching their respective banks for banking services, subject to individual banks' operating arrangements.

According to the press release, India's cooperative banking network includes around 1,450 Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs), 34 State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and 351 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs). Together, these institutions have a presence across rural, semi-urban and urban areas and serve farmers, rural households, small businesses, traders and entrepreneurs.

What services will remain available?

Customers can continue accessing services offered by their respective cooperative banks during the strike period. These include branch-based services such as deposits, withdrawals, remittances and other banking transactions, depending on the facilities provided by individual banks.

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Eligible farmers and members can also approach cooperative banks for agricultural and other credit-related requirements. Urban Cooperative Banks will continue providing banking facilities to individuals, traders and small businesses.

Digital channels such as ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking and UPI will also remain available wherever these services are offered by individual banks.

Customers have, however, been advised to contact their respective cooperative bank or branch to confirm the availability of specific services and transaction facilities.

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The three industry bodies also highlighted the role of cooperative banks in expanding access to formal financial services, supporting agricultural and rural development, and facilitating local and community-level economic activity.

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NAFCUB, NUCFDC and NAFSCOB reiterated their commitment to customer service, financial inclusion and accessible banking. Cooperative banks at the urban, state and district levels are expected to continue serving customers and members according to their normal operational arrangements during September 28-30, 2026.