Bengaluru CEO accused of killing her son previously filed domestic violence charges, wanted Rs 2.5 lakh as maintenance: Report

Bengaluru-based woman Suchana Seth, who is accused of murdering her four-year-old son amid a divorce dispute with her husband, PR Venkat Raman, had previously filed domestic violence charges against him in August, and was issued a restraining order.

According to a report, she alleged that he physically abused both her and the child, and sought Rs 2.5 lakh per month in alimony, citing his annual income of over Rs 1 crore.

Seth provided WhatsApp messages, pictures, and medical records to support her claims of domestic abuse, the NDTV report revealed citing court documents. Raman, who was in Indonesia during the alleged murder, had denied the domestic violence allegations. As per the restraining order, he was prohibited from entering Seth's residence or communicating with her or the child via phone or social media.

However, a court order granted her estranged husband visitation rights every Sunday. Consequently, she allegedly planned to kill her son just a day before the scheduled meeting, India Today reported citing sources.

Seth had checked into a service apartment in Goa on January 6 with her four-year-old son and left the place on January 8. She departed for Bengaluru via taxi. She was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

Following her arrest, a court in Mapusa town of Goa on Tuesday remanded her in police custody for six days.

The young boy was reportedly smothered to death, likely with a cloth or a pillow, not hands, according to Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik. Following the incident, Seth reportedly attempted suicide by slitting her left wrist.

A senior police officer told PTI that during the inspection of the service apartment room where the woman stayed, they found two empty bottles (one big and another small) of a cough syrup.

"We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said.

Enquiries with the service apartment staff revealed the woman had asked them to buy a small bottle of a cough syrup claiming she was having cough, he said, adding the bigger bottle might have been carried by her.

"It looks like a pre-planned murder," the official said.

