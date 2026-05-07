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Samsung's m-cap is bigger than Reliance, HDFC Bank, Airtel, SBI, other top 10 Indian listed firms put together

Samsung's m-cap is bigger than Reliance, HDFC Bank, Airtel, SBI, other top 10 Indian listed firms put together

Samsung is listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX). The South Korean stock is not listed on US markets. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 7, 2026 7:04 PM IST
Samsung's m-cap is bigger than Reliance, HDFC Bank, Airtel, SBI, other top 10 Indian listed firms put togetherSamsung's market cap of $1.203 trillion on Thursday is larger than the top 14 listed companies by market cap amounting to $1.17 trillion. Pic source: (AI image for representational purposes)

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean Electronic major, on Wednesday became the second Asian firm after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to cross the $1 trillion market capitalisation mark. But rarely did anyone notice that the company's market cap has become greater than the combined market cap of the top 14 companies listed on Indian bourses. 

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Samsung's market cap of $1.203 trillion on Thursday is larger than the top 14 listed companies by market cap amounting to $1.17 trillion. 

Samsung is listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX). The South Korean stock is not listed on US markets. 

On Thursday, the stock's market cap stood at Won 1,746.17 trillion. Converting the amount into dollars, it comes to $1.203 trillion. 

This market cap exceeds the combined market cap of Rs 110.59 lakh crore or $1.17 trillion for the top 14 Indian firms at the end of trade on Thursday. 

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The electronics giant reached a $1 trillion market valuation, led by a rise in demand for chips used in artificial intelligence (AI), with the world's largest memory maker's stock nearly quadrupling over the past year. 

Interestingly, Nvidia, which tops the list of global companies by market cap has larger market capitalisation compared to all Indian listed firms. On Thursday, the global leader in accelerated computing and AI infrastructure's market cap stood at Rs 477.56 lakh crore. On the other hand, market cap of all BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 474.97 lakh crore.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 7, 2026 6:26 PM IST
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