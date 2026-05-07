Bajaj Auto, Moschip Tech, FDC: Expert shares outlook, strategy | Daily Calls on BTTV

Nilesh Jain, VP - Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse (INH000018337), expects benchmark Nifty50 to move towards the 24,500–24,600 range in the near term and advised investors to maintain a 'buy-on-dips' strategy.

"Buy on decline should be the strategy while keeping a stop loss below 24,200," Jain said on Thursday while speaking on BTTV's Daily Calls.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The market expert also shared stock-specific views on Bajaj Auto Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and FDC Ltd.

On Bajaj Auto, Jain said the stock has witnessed a decisive breakout after consolidating in a narrow range for nearly one-and-a-half years.

"If you look at the charts, the stock was consolidating in a very tight range and has finally broken out above the Rs 10,100 hurdle. The breakout suggests further upside momentum," he said.

Jain expects Bajaj Auto shares to move towards Rs 11,000–11,300 in the immediate term, possibly within the May series, while maintaining a broader positional target of above Rs 12,000.

"We remain constructive on the auto space overall, especially within the two-wheeler segment," he added.

Advertisement

Sharing his view on Moschip Technologies, Jain said the stock has also witnessed a strong breakout supported by higher-than-average trading volumes.

"The stock was consolidating earlier and has now given a good breakout. Considering the sharp rise in volumes, the momentum could continue towards Rs 235–240 in the short term," he stated. He advised traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 222.

"If the stock sustains above Rs 222, there is a high possibility of further upside. Investors who are already sitting on gains can either book partial profits at current levels or continue holding with a trailing stop loss at Rs 222," Jain said.

On FDC Ltd, the technical analyst highlighted a strong rebound after a prolonged phase of consolidation and correction.

Advertisement

"We have seen a good recovery over the last month after a long correction phase. The stock may witness short-term momentum towards Rs 400–420," he noted.

Jain said fresh entries can still be considered at current levels. From a positional perspective, he expects the stock to move beyond Rs 500 over a one-year-plus horizon.

Here's the full video:

Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)

Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

-Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

Advertisement

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

-BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.

When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday/

About the show

- Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions

-You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)