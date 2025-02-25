scorecardresearch
Bengaluru's first driverless Metro train nears approval: What's next for the Yellow Line?

Bengaluru’s first driverless Metro train nears approval: What’s next for the Yellow Line?

CMRS: The Yellow Line spans around 19 km with 16 stations, enhancing transit between Bommasandra and the high-traffic Central Silk Board area

Bangalore Metro Bangalore Metro

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is moving closer to launching Bengaluru’s first driverless metro train, with additional approvals from the Railways Ministry now pending. Once finalised, this advancement is expected to significantly improve the city’s public transport system.

In an official statement, BMRCL confirmed that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had completed the statutory inspection of the driverless train for the Yellow Line, which runs between RV Road and Bommasandra. “This inspection is a mandatory step before approaching the Railways Ministry for approval of new rolling stock,” BMRCL stated.

The Railways Ministry must now approve the rolling stock and signal tests before CMRS returns for a final inspection of the entire Yellow Line R-5 Section. The first driverless metro train, comprising six coaches, arrived from China on February 14, 2024.

The Yellow Line 

According to earlier reports, Namma Metro is looking to open the Yellow Line by April with four trains. The Yellow Line spans around 19 km with 16 stations, enhancing transit between Bommasandra and the high-traffic Central Silk Board area. It is expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd won the contract to supply 216 coaches, including the driverless prototype, which was transported from China and assembled in Electronics City under Chinese engineers’ supervision.

BMRCL had earlier stated that the driverless train would undergo 37 different tests before entering service, including the static and electrical circuit testing that is conducted after coach assembly. This is followed by mainline testing to ensure performance on operational tracks. System integration comes next to ensure seamless connectivity with signalling, telecom, and power supply systems.
The entire testing process spans four months, ensuring the train’s safety and efficiency before passengers can board.

Published on: Feb 25, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
