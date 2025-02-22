‘This isn’t a lodge for girls’: Tenant calls out Bangalore landlord’s hypocrisy after sudden visitor ban

Finding a rental place in India comes with its own set of challenges, especially for young professionals and students. Many landlords impose restrictive and often arbitrary rules, such as curfews, bans on visitors, or prohibitions on non-vegetarian food. Single tenants, particularly women and unmarried couples, often face discrimination, with landlords questioning their lifestyle choices.

Brokers, too, frequently mislead tenants, making false promises to close deals, only for renters to later discover hidden restrictions. The lack of clear rental agreements and enforceable tenant rights further worsens the situation, leaving many renters vulnerable to exploitation and last-minute rule changes.

In one such incident, a 23-year-old man shared his frustrating experience of renting an apartment in Bangalore, only to face unexpected restrictions from his landlord. Despite receiving prior approval to have visitors — including his girlfriend — the situation took a turn when the landlady suddenly objected, sparking a heated confrontation.

Taking to Reddit, the man recounted how he had moved to Bangalore in January for a four-month stay. During his house hunt, he and his parents had made it explicitly clear to both the broker and landlord that visitors, including female friends, should be allowed. “We specifically mentioned that I won’t be playing loud music, drinking, or smoking — the only condition was that female visitors should be allowed,” he wrote. The landlord agreed, and he made the full four-month payment upfront.

However, after just two weekends of his girlfriend visiting during the day, the landlady, who lived next door, suddenly messaged him on WhatsApp, stating that “girls are not allowed.” When he reminded her of their prior agreement, she denied ever allowing it.

His frustration escalated when he reached out to the broker, who not only dismissed his concerns but also began moral policing him. The conversation quickly turned hostile, with the broker saying, “If you want to meet girls, go outside. This isn’t a lodge.” Despite the tenant insisting that both the broker and landlady had assured him earlier, the broker blatantly denied it, calling him out for “filthy activities.”

Angered by the hypocrisy, the tenant expressed his frustration in his post, calling out the landlord and broker for their unprofessionalism. The post resonated with many online, with users sharing similar experiences.

“Conservatives behave like they fell from the sky as angels of morality. They don’t care about domestic abuse or female safety, but if two consenting adults meet, all hell breaks loose,” one user commented.

Another shared a contrasting experience, stating, “I had a landlord in Bengaluru who was a retired IAS officer — completely chill about visitors. But my current landlord is a millennial prick who is way too nosy and arrogant.”

Others advised the tenant to be more cautious in the future. “Take everything in writing in your rental agreement. Record all your calls with landlords or agents — it’ll be useful if you ever need to take legal action,” one user suggested.