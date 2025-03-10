Bengaluru’s Yellow line Metro connecting Electronics City to open by May: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line of Namma Metro from RV Road to Bommasandra, connecting Electronics City, is set to become operational by May 2025, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced on March 4 during a state Assembly session.

The 19.1-km metro corridor, which spans 16 stations, will significantly boost connectivity between southern Bengaluru and Electronics City, a major IT hub. It is expected to ease traffic congestion, particularly around Central Silk Board, a notorious bottleneck for commuters.

Alongside the Yellow Line announcement, Shivakumar also provided an update on the Pink Line, which will run from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara.

The 7.5-km elevated section of the Pink Line, running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross), is scheduled for completion by December 2025. The 13.7-km underground section, which will connect Dairy Circle to Nagawara, is set to be operational by December 2026.

The Bengaluru Metro expansion is expected to enhance public transport options and reduce road congestion, offering faster and more reliable commutes across the city.