Big relief for Uttar Pradesh: Passengers get direct Chitrakoot train ahead of Raksha Bandhan; details here

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24-Coach Train to Double Passenger Capacity

After the extension, the train will run under the new name, "Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh–Chitrakoot Dham Karvi Express". With 24 coaches, the train will now be able to carry double the number of passengers compared with earlier.

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Better Connectivity Across Key Districts

The extension is expected to make travel easier not only for passengers from Amethi but also for those from several other districts. On its route to Chitrakoot Dham, Karvi, the train will pass through major stations, including Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur Road, Banda and Atarra. Passengers from local stations such as Antu, Amethi, Gauriganj, Kasimpur, Jais and Fursatganj will also get direct connectivity to Chitrakoot.

Uttar Pradesh election 2027

The move comes just months before Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming Assembly elections, with the BJP highlighting it as a key development for the region and crediting former Union minister Smriti Irani’s push for the extension, using it to showcase the ruling dispensation’s focus on pilgrim-friendly infrastructure in Purvanchal and central UP.

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In a state where railway connectivity and pilgrimage infrastructure often influence voter sentiment, the doubling of capacity and new direct link between Pratapgarh, Amethi and Chitrakoot are being projected as both a convenience measure for devotees and a boost to local tourism.