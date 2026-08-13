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Big relief for Uttar Pradesh: Passengers get direct Chitrakoot train ahead of Raksha Bandhan; details here

Big relief for Uttar Pradesh: Passengers get direct Chitrakoot train ahead of Raksha Bandhan; details here

Indian Railways has extended the Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh–Kanpur Central Intercity Express to Chitrakoot Dham Karvi and doubled its coaches. The move gives Amethi and nearby districts a direct option for Chitrakoot travel and pilgrimage.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Big relief for Uttar Pradesh: Passengers get direct Chitrakoot train ahead of Raksha Bandhan; details hereTravel from Kanpur to Chitrakoot’s Kamtanath Dham Made Easier

Just before Raksha Bandhan, Indian Railways has announced a change that is expected to benefit rail passengers and pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh, including those from Amethi and nearby districts. The Rail Ministry has extended the Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh–Kanpur Central Intercity Express, train numbers 14123 and 14124, up to Chitrakoot Dham Karvi.

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With this, devotees travelling for darshan of Lord Kamtanath and for the Chitrakoot Dham parikrama will no longer have to change trains repeatedly. The number of coaches in the train has also been increased from 12 to 24 to improve capacity and help more passengers get confirmed seats.

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24-Coach Train to Double Passenger Capacity

After the extension, the train will run under the new name, "Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh–Chitrakoot Dham Karvi Express". With 24 coaches, the train will now be able to carry double the number of passengers compared with earlier.

ALSO READ: Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express to run till Katra

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Better Connectivity Across Key Districts

The extension is expected to make travel easier not only for passengers from Amethi but also for those from several other districts. On its route to Chitrakoot Dham, Karvi, the train will pass through major stations, including Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur Road, Banda and Atarra. Passengers from local stations such as Antu, Amethi, Gauriganj, Kasimpur, Jais and Fursatganj will also get direct connectivity to Chitrakoot.

Uttar Pradesh election 2027

The move comes just months before Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming Assembly elections, with the BJP highlighting it as a key development for the region and crediting former Union minister Smriti Irani’s push for the extension, using it to showcase the ruling dispensation’s focus on pilgrim-friendly infrastructure in Purvanchal and central UP.

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In a state where railway connectivity and pilgrimage infrastructure often influence voter sentiment, the doubling of capacity and new direct link between Pratapgarh, Amethi and Chitrakoot are being projected as both a convenience measure for devotees and a boost to local tourism.

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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