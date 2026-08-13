Ladakh earthquake: 5.5-magnitude quake jolts Leh early morning, 4.3-magnitude quake follows later

NCS data shows 5.5 magnitude tremor

The NCS recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.5 at 06:05:15 IST. The official earthquake data identifies the location as Leh, Ladakh, while the epicentre is listed as 302 km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh, India.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of just 10 km, making it a shallow earthquake. Shallow quakes can produce stronger shaking at the surface because seismic waves travel a shorter distance before reaching populated areas. However, the actual impact depends on factors such as magnitude, distance from settlements and the strength of buildings.

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Fresh 4.3-magnitude tremor recorded in Leh

In a significant fresh development, the NCS earthquake database later recorded another 4.3-magnitude earthquake in the Leh, Ladakh region at 9:54:12 am IST on Thursday. The second tremor was recorded at 36.765°N latitude and 75.326°E longitude, again at a depth of 10 km. The NCS lists this event as 256 km NNW of Kargil and marks it as reviewed and felt.

The available official data does not establish whether the later 4.3-magnitude tremor was an aftershock of the earlier 5.5-magnitude earthquake, so it should not be described as an aftershock without further confirmation from seismologists.

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No major damage or casualties reported so far

As of the latest reports available Thursday morning, there were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or major structural damage following the 5.5-magnitude earthquake. Authorities and agencies continue to monitor the situation for further developments.

The shallow depth of the earthquake meant that shaking could be felt strongly in the affected region, but the absence of reported major damage provides some relief. Further assessments may be required, particularly for older or vulnerable structures.