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Black Box shares zoom 8% on record Q1 revenue, positive guidance and Rs 1,240-crore order win 

Black Box shares zoom 8% on record Q1 revenue, positive guidance and Rs 1,240-crore order win 

Black Box stock rose 8.39% to Rs 838.25 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 773.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,736 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Black Box shares zoom 8% on record Q1 revenue, positive guidance and Rs 1,240-crore order win Net profit rose 18% year on year to Rs 56 crore from Rs 47 crore a year ago on account of better EBITDA despite higher exceptional items and higher finance costs.

Shares of Black Box Ltd, the IT firm owned by the Essar Group, surged over 8% in early deals on Thursday after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. Black Box stock rose 8.39% to Rs 838.25 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 773.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,736 crore. The stock was the top BSE gainer in early deals.

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Net profit rose 18% year on year to Rs 56 crore form Rs 47 crore a year ago on account of better EBITDA despite higher exceptional items and higher finance costs.

EBITDA climbed 38% to Rs 160 crore in Q1 against Rs 116 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal.  EBIT margin rose to 7.5% in the June 2026 quarter against 6.6% in the June 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 1719 crore in Q1 -the highest ever-against Rs 1387 crore in the year ago period.

The ITES major aims to double organic revenue by FY30 to Rs 12,000 crore ($1.3 bn) from Rs 6322 crore in FY26.

Growing backlog, longer-duration high-value high-margin contracts and sustained order inflows provide multi-year revenue visibility, the firm said.

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Subsequently, the Black Box stock rose 8.39% to Rs 838.25 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 773.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,572 crore.

Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have entered FY27 with strong momentum, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,719 crore, up 24% YoY, driven by improved execution of our expanding backlog and the contribution from our recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S. Strong order bookings of US$339 million lifted our backlog to an alltime high of US$949 million, providing greater visibility and a strong foundation for sustained growth."

Order win 

Another factor, which led to positive sentiment around the stock was a US$131 million (Rs 1,240 crore) order by the company  with a new US-based global Tier-1 hyperscaler for a major data centre project in the US.

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The win marks a significant breakthrough for Black Box in the US hyperscaler market, adding a netnew marquee customer to its growing hyperscaler portfolio. It builds on the company's existing work with leading global hyperscalers and further strengthens the data centre industry as a key growth engine for Black Box.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 10:22 AM IST
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