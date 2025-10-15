Bihar elections 2025: JD(U) releases 1st list, candidates for 4 seats eyed by Chirag Paswan announced. Check full list here

The Janata Dal (United) released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. The party also announced candidates for 4 seats eyed by the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas).

Among the key candidates announced are Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa, Vidyasagar Nishad from Morwa, Dhumal Singh from Ekma, and Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir. The JD(U) was unwilling to surrender these "stronghold" constituencies despite repeated discussions, India Today reported, citing sources.

The suspense, however, continues to linger over Nitish Kumar's seat. The list also features senior leaders and sitting MLAs in the NDA government in the state. Water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been given a ticket from the Sarai Ranjan seat.

Some notable changes, however, have been made this time around. Atirek Kumar has replaced Aman Bhushan Hazari, who ticket from Kusheshwarsthan was cancelled. Sudarshan's ticket from Barbigha has also been withdrawn.

The development comes almost a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 71 candidates for the polls, naming several senior leaders. As per this list, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary will contest from the Tarapur seat whereas senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav has been fielded from Danapur.

BJP, JD(U) retain stronghold seats

While the BJP retained its high-profile seats and rejected Paswan's claims over constituencies such as Danapur, Lalganj, Hisua, and Arwal, the JD(U) formally defied the seat-sharing agreement.

The sources within the party described the move as necessary to protect its core voter base and ensure "organisational integrity". Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) managed to secure only 2 BJP seats -- Govindganj and Brahmapur.

In Brahmapur, Hulas Panddey has been granted the party's symbol. Voting in Bihar is all set to take place in 2 phases -- on November 6 and on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.