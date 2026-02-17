Bill Gates to attend AI Impact Summit in New Delhi as scheduled despite earlier absence reports

Bill Gates will attend the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and deliver his keynote as scheduled, a Gates Foundation spokesperson told ANI, reversing earlier indications that he would skip the event after his India visit drew online criticism linked to Epstein-related documents.

The Microsoft co-founder and Chair of the Gates Foundation had initially been reported as not attending the AI-focused gathering in the national capital. No official reason had been publicly stated at the time. The foundation has now clarified that his participation plans remain unchanged.

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“Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, is attending the India AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled,” the spokesperson said.

Backlash and documents

The confusion over his participation followed social media reactions after a fresh tranche of documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, became public. Gates's name appeared in portions released by the US Justice Department.

In one note cited in the documents, Epstein allegedly claimed he had helped Gates obtain drugs “to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls”.

Gates has denied any wrongdoing. In an interview with Nine News, he called the allegations “absolutely absurd and completely false,” rejecting claims that he had contracted a sexually transmitted disease during his marriage to Melinda French Gates.

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During a separate podcast interview with NPR, Melinda French Gates suggested that her former husband’s meetings with Epstein were among the factors that contributed to the end of their 27-year marriage.

India visit and political reactions

Gates arrived in India earlier this week and was received in Andhra Pradesh by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state minister Nara Lokesh. Discussions focused on cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance.

Naidu said he revisited his long association with Gates, dating back to 1997, when he presented his vision for building a technology ecosystem in the state. The talks were aligned with Andhra Pradesh’s “Swarna Andhra 2047” roadmap and potential collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

However, the reception triggered criticism from some political leaders and social media users who cited the references to his name in the Epstein-linked documents and accused him of “treating India like a lab” for his products.

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Despite the speculation and backlash, the foundation's statement confirms that Gates will proceed with his appearance at the India AI Impact Summit.