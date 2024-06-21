BJP chief JP Nadda set to become leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Senior BJP leader and Union Health Minister JP Nadda is expected to become the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, according to NDTV. Reports indicate that Nadda will continue as the BJP's national chief for now. He recently took oath as part of the new cabinet and was also assigned the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

Nadda is currently the BJP's National President. His term ends this month, but he may continue until the four state elections later this year are completed and a new president is elected. In the meantime, a Working President might be appointed to help him with daily duties.

After being sworn in, there was speculation that Mr. Nadda would step down as BJP National President, a role he assumed from the current Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020. However, it now seems he will stay on as the BJP's top organisational leader.

Party rules state that a National President is elected only after organisational elections are completed in 50 percent of all states, a process expected to take about six months. Therefore, the new president may be elected in December or January.

Story to be updated soon