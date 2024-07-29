BJP MP demands President's rule in Jharkhand: 'State govt is destroying tribals to settle Bangladeshis'

BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey on Monday appealed to the Centre to impose President's Rule in Jharkhand. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said that on July 27, the Jharkhand Police used brutal force against tribal boys who wanted to protest against their seats that were being taken away by Bangladeshis.

Related Articles

Dubey said the police entered the hostel and assaulted the boys. The BJP MP said that two boys may lose their lives and 11 have been referred to another hospital. "The state government is destroying the tribals to settle Bangladeshis in Jharkhand. I appeal to Centre to impose President's rule in Jharkhand," he said.

The BJP MP informed that the tribal population was 48% in 1951, but it came down to 36% in 2000, and now 26%.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dubey said the tribal boys were trying to launch a movement against Bangladeshi intruders, love jihad against tribal girls, and land jihad against tribal society. He said the tribal boys were beaten up and attempted to be murdered in the Pakur district of Santhal Pargana.

The Scheduled Tribe Commission has taken cognisance of the matter.

Last week, Dubey on Thursday said the tribal population was declining very fast in Jharkhand as Muslims from Bangladesh were coming and settling there. He said illegal infiltrators were coming from Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad. He also said the Bangladeshi intruders were marrying tribal women. "In our state, those tribal women who contest election on ST quota, their husbands are Muslims. There are 100 tribal 'mukhiya' in our area but their husbands are Muslims." he said.

The BJP MP claimed that in some assembly segments, the increase in Muslim population was above 110%. "Every five years, an increase of 15-17% happens in the population or voters. But in the Madhupur assembly segment, from where I come, the Muslim population has increased by 117% on 267 booths. There are at least 25 assembly segments in Jharkhand where the Muslim population has increased by over 110%."

Dubey said riots broke out recently in Pakur's Taranagar-Ilami and Dagapara because Muslims from Malda and Murshidabad were ousting Hindus. "Hindu villages are going empty. I am saying this on record, I am ready to resign if what I am saying is incorrect. Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Malda, Murshidabad should be made a Union Territory, otherwise, Hindus will disappear, and implement NRC," he demanded the Centre.



