BJP ready to welcome Nitish Kumar if he steps down as Bihar CM: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to ally with Nitish Kumar again, only if steps down as the chief minister, sources told India Today on Thursday. Sources said that the BJP is in no mood to accept Nitish as chief minister again.

Also read: Lalu Yadav camp looking for 8 more MLAs amid Nitish's exit buzz: Sources

The BJP had offered the chief minister post to Nitish despite emerging as the largest party in the alliance in the 2020 Assembly polls. The BJP had bagged 74 seats, while Nitish's JDU could win only 43, and was the third largest party in the state. Despite this, BJP conceded the top post to Nitish. But Nitish ditched the BJP and joined hands with RJD, a move that hurt the saffron party which vowed to never ally with him again.

Also read: Nitish Kumar to join NDA? Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP chief likely to meet Amit Shah today: Report

However, once again, specualtions have intensified that Nitish is not happy with the RJD and may snap ties. As the suspense continues, BJP's Sushil Modi has softened his stand and said the final call will be taken by the central leadership.

Also read: Nitish Kumar may end alliance with RJD, recommend dissolution of assembly: Sources

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary has reached Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. When asked about the political situation in Bihar, Chaudhary said: "I will tell when the meeting happens."

India Today reported that Nitish Kumar has called all JD(U) MLAs to his residence in Patna. Lalu Yadav camp has begun calculations in order to reach the magical mark of 122 in the Bihar Assembly in case Nitish snaps ties with RJD.