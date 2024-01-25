scorecardresearch
Nitish Kumar to join NDA? Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP chief likely to meet Amit Shah today: Report

Nitish Kumar to join NDA? Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP chief likely to meet Amit Shah today: Report

BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary and Sushil Modi are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. 

Nitish Kumar may snap ties with the RJD Nitish Kumar may snap ties with the RJD

Amid speculations that Nitish Kumar may snap ties with the RJD, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary
 and former deputy chief Minister Sushil Modi have headed to Delhi and are likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, according to news agency ANI. Sources earlier told India Today that Nitish may snap ties with RJD and join the NDA.  

As the suspense on Nitish's next move continues, Sushil Modi said the final decision on Nitish's return will be taken by the central leadership. "The Bihar BJP is with the Centre's decision. Will accept the decision of the central leadership," he told CNN-News18.

Also read: Lalu Yadav camp looking for 8 more MLAs amid Nitish's exit buzz: Sources

Sushil Modi, who until a few months ago said BJP's doors were shut for Nitish, praised the chief minister for speaking against dynastic politics. 

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said the INDIA alliance has broken up and whatever is left, will be destroyed in the coming days. He also hinted at Nitish's return to the BJP. "If Nitish (Kumar) comes to BJP then it will benefit him. The party’s heart is very big," he said. 

Also read: Nitish Kumar may end alliance with RJD, recommend dissolution of assembly: Sources

Earlier this evening, India Today reported that the RJD was looking at options to remain in power if Nitish Kumar pulled out of the alliance. 

The talks on Nitish's exit from the alliance gained momentum after he thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. 

Nitish not only thanked the Centre but also said that Congress, which is part of INDIA alliance along with RJD and JDU, did not accept his demand of Bharat Ratna for Thakur. The Bihar chief minister also said that Karpoori was socialist and he did not promote family - a remark that many suspected was directed at Congress and RJD headed by Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.  

 

Published on: Jan 25, 2024, 7:20 PM IST
