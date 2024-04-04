scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Blow to RJD in Bihar: Congress' Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnea as Independent

Congress leader Pappu Yadav Congress leader Pappu Yadav

After being denied a ticket by the Congress, Pappu Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an Independent candidate. Yadav joined the Congress two weeks ago, merging his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) founded in 2015. He was expecting a ticket from Purnea, which went to the RJD as per the seat-sharing agreement for Bihar.  

Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Bima Bharati Purnea. She filed her nomination papers in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday. 

News agency PTI reported that no Congress leader accompanied Pappu Yadav when reached the office of the returning officer to file his nomination papers, riding on a motorcycle. Moments before filing his nomination, the disgruntled Congress leader said, "I will be with the party till my last breath." 

After filing his nomination papers, Yadav said, "I have the support of Congress. I am contesting as an independent candidate...many people conspired to end my political career. The people of Purnea have always supported Pappu Yadav above caste and creed. I will strengthen the INDIA alliance...and I resolve to make Rahul Gandhi stronger." 

Yadav said he filed his nomination because the people in Purnea wanted him to contest. "I will keep fighting for the welfare of the people of Purnea, Seemanchal, and Bihar," Yadav, who won the seat thrice in the 1990s, said.

Yadav is married to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan. 

Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 6:56 PM IST
