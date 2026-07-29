RBI's $100-bn strategy: Can FCNR deposits and ECBs shield India from an oil shock?

A proactive response to rising oil prices

The report notes that India entered 2026 with one of its strongest macroeconomic backdrops in years, supported by healthy growth, manageable inflation, comfortable foreign exchange reserves and a resilient banking system. However, the West Asia conflict and the resulting spike in crude oil prices have once again exposed India's vulnerability as a major oil importer.

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Axis MF estimates that every $10 per barrel increase in crude oil prices could add around 50 basis points to CPI inflation and widen the fiscal deficit by roughly 27 basis points. If crude were to approach $100 per barrel, the country's current account deficit could widen materially, reviving concerns around the balance of payments.

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Instead of responding solely through tighter monetary policy, policymakers have chosen to strengthen India's external account by encouraging durable foreign currency inflows.

Where will the money come from?

Axis MF expects the bulk of the inflows to come through three channels.

The largest component is FCNR(B) deposits, which could contribute around $60 billion as banks mobilise foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians. ECBs are expected to add another $10 billion, while India's anticipated inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index could attract around $20 billion of passive foreign investment into government securities. Collectively, these channels could generate $80-100 billion in inflows over the next year.

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However, the pace of inflows remains an important variable. According to the report, markets had initially expected a rapid build-up in FCNR deposits. Instead, inflows have been steady rather than spectacular. While Axis MF continues to expect cumulative inflows of $80-100 billion, delays could periodically create concerns around the rupee, banking system liquidity and demand for bonds. More than $20 billion had already been mobilised through FCNR(B) deposits, ECBs and OFCBs as of July 20, according to the report.

What does it mean for bond investors?

Axis MF believes the RBI's strategy is effectively a pre-emptive move to reduce balance of payments risks while maintaining adequate liquidity in the banking system. The policy response was well received by bond markets, with yields easing as investors gained confidence that external vulnerabilities could be managed without aggressive rate hikes.

Even so, risks remain. Rising crude prices, slower-than-expected FCNR mobilisation, uncertainty over global interest rates and potential fiscal pressures could limit the scope for a sustained rally in long-duration government bonds.

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Against this backdrop, Axis MF recommends a selective approach to fixed-income investing, favouring high-quality corporate bonds and select state development loans (SDLs) in the 3-5 year maturity segment, where liquidity conditions and carry opportunities remain favourable. Government securities, meanwhile, warrant a neutral to tactical stance until there is greater clarity on oil prices, global yields and the pace of foreign inflows.