Boost for industrial growth: RIICO clears direct land allotment scheme for investors

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) has introduced a new Direct Land Allotment Scheme to accelerate industrial growth in the state.

The policy aims to provide affordable and expedited land allotment to investors who signed agreements during the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted global industry leaders and facilitated a record number of investment proposals. To ensure swift implementation of these agreements, RIICO has also launched an online portal for seamless plot applications using SSO IDs.

Under the scheme, eligible investors can apply for up to three plots in RIICO’s identified industrial areas, with allotments made based on criteria such as capital investment, employment generation, and export potential.

Investors will be evaluated transparently, and those scoring the highest marks will be allotted one plot based on their preference. If scores are tied, the proposal with the highest investment will be prioritized.

Special provisions have been made for MSMEs, with 50% of saleable industrial land in newly developed RIICO areas reserved for small enterprises. These plots will be allocated through an online e-lottery system, ensuring fairness.

RIICO Chairman Ajitabh Sharma emphasized that this scheme fulfills long-standing investor demands for a transparent and expedited process.

Managing Director, RIICO, Inderjeet Singh assured that all unit offices are prepared to execute the scheme efficiently. He further added that the allotment of land will be done with complete transparency and on the basis of merit.