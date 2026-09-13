BRICS Summit 2026: Cloudy skies, light rain forecast as summit concludes on Sept 13

Delhi weather forecast for September 13

The IMD forecast indicates that most parts of Delhi are likely to remain under generally cloudy skies on September 13. A spell of very light to light rain is expected at isolated places from the forenoon to afternoon.

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The same weather pattern is forecast across several Delhi districts, including North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, South East Delhi, New Delhi, Central Delhi and East Delhi.

The forecast for the NCR also points towards similar conditions. Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to see generally cloudy conditions with the possibility of very light to light rain at isolated places during the forenoon to afternoon period.

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Weather during BRICS Summit's concluding day

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India hosting the summit under its 2026 BRICS chairship. The official theme is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

On Sunday, September 13, BRICS leaders are scheduled to arrive in the morning, followed by the official group photograph and the main open session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.” The summit is also expected to culminate in the New Delhi Declaration.

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With light rain possible during the forenoon and afternoon, weather conditions could be a factor for people travelling across central Delhi and areas around the summit venue. However, the district forecast does not indicate a warning-level weather situation for September 13; the forecast graphic marks the day under the “No Warning” category.

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What Delhi-NCR residents can expect

For commuters and residents, the September 13 outlook suggests a mostly cloudy and relatively wet day, rather than a spell of intense rainfall. People travelling through Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad may nevertheless want to keep rain gear handy, particularly during the morning-to-afternoon period.