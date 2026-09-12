Mumbai Ganeshotsav: GSB Seva Mandal takes ₹703 crore insurance cover as Maha Ganpati gets 66 kg gold, 335 kg silver

The first look of the Maha Ganpati idol will be unveiled during the 'Virat Darshan' ceremony at 8 pm on September 12, the organisers said.

"This year we have taken Ganeshotsav insurance cover of Rs 703.27 crore. Being a responsible mandal, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of every devotee," mandal spokesperson Amit Pai said in a statement, according to PTI.

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66 kg gold and 335 kg silver ornaments

The Maha Ganpati idol will be adorned with more than 66 kg of gold and 335 kg of silver ornaments during the festival.

According to the organisers, the gold and silver ornaments, along with precious gemstones, are generally donated by devotees and sevadars, or volunteers.

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The mandal said the Maha Ganpati idol is eco-friendly, in keeping with its efforts to promote a more environmentally conscious celebration.

Over 40,000 people to benefit from annadaan seva daily

The GSB Seva Mandal said more than 40,000 people are expected to benefit from its 'annadaan seva' (food charity service) every day during the five-day celebration. In addition, more than two lakh people are expected to receive prasad over the course of the festival.

Several prayers and religious services will also be conducted during the celebrations in accordance with Vedic traditions and scriptures, the organisers said.

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Digital receipts introduced to reduce paper waste

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As part of its environmental initiatives, the mandal has also replaced traditional printed receipts with digital receipts.

The move is aimed at reducing paper wastage and promoting a more environment-friendly Ganeshotsav, the organisers said.

The GSB Seva Mandal's annual celebration at King's Circle is known for its elaborate decorations, valuable ornaments and large-scale religious and charitable activities. The substantial insurance cover this year reflects the organisers' emphasis on protecting devotees, volunteers and the valuable assets associated with the festival.

(With inputs from PTI)