Lethal accuracy: MIT team develops wireless nanodevices to target deadly brain cancer

Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive cancers known to science, carrying a median survival of just 12 to 15 months despite advanced surgical, radiation, and chemical therapies. Its highly infiltrative nature makes complete surgical removal nearly impossible, while drug resistance frequently renders standard treatments ineffective.

To overcome these barriers, the MIT team developed a technology dubbed HITMAN, short for highly-localized electric-field-induced tumor therapy using magnetically actuated nanoantennas.

Glioblastoma is a fast-growing, aggressive type of cancerous brain tumor that starts in star-shaped support cells called astrocytes.

“In laboratory and animal studies, this approach significantly reduced tumor growth and extended survival without detectable side effects, highlighting its potential as a precise and safe brain cancer therapy,” said Deblina Sarkar, associate professor and AT&T Career Development Chair at the MIT Media Lab and head of the Nano-Cybernetic Biotrek group.

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How it works?

The technology relies on nanoantennas measuring approximately 150 nanometers that can be deployed into the brain. Once in place, clinicians apply a low-frequency magnetic field (no higher than 200 kHz to prevent heat damage) from outside the skull. This external magnetic force actuates internal magnetostrictive components within the nanodevices, creating physical stress that deforms an integrated piezoelectric film. The deformation generates localized electric fields directly at the tumor site.

These localised fields selectively disrupt the bioelectric currents and membranes of cancer cells. The resulting intracellular stress causes membrane damage, protein unfolding, and organelle dysfunction, triggering cell death. Because cancer cells proliferate rapidly and possess abnormal membrane structures, they are far more vulnerable to this disruption than healthy neurons and supporting astrocytes.

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To test the system under realistic clinical conditions, the researchers utilised tumor tissue from patients with aggressive, chemotherapy-resistant glioblastoma provided by the Mayo Clinic. In laboratory cell models, HITMAN eliminated 52.2 percent of these drug-resistant cancer cells — more than five times the effectiveness achieved by temozolomide, the standard chemotherapy drug.

What the results show?

When evaluated in orthotopic mouse models, which serve as the gold standard for preclinical brain cancer studies, HITMAN substantially restricted tumor growth. The treatment extended median survival by more than 50 percent without causing detectable toxicity in major organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, or spleen. Additionally, the formation of new cancer cell colonies plummeted from 112-150 in control groups down to just 26, indicating a significant reduction in the potential for tumor recurrence.

While the nanoantennas could theoretically be injected directly through the skull, Sarkar notes that a complementary technology developed by her lab in 2025, known as "circulatronics," could eventually allow the nanodevices to be delivered via a simple intravenous injection in the arm. By integrating electronic components with living cells, such devices can bypass the body's immune defenses and cross the blood-brain barrier naturally.

Reflecting on the clinical imperative driving the breakthrough, the research team emphasised the need for new paradigms: “The persistent failure of these therapies underscores the urgent need for novel approaches to target treatment-resistant glioblastoma cells. HITMAN offers a minimally invasive, spatially precise, and clinically translatable therapy for glioblastoma.”