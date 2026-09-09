This new device makes old buildings safer during earthquakes without major renovations: Here’s how the steel-ball system works

For countries and cities with high seismic risks, the technology could be particularly relevant for older buildings that need additional protection but cannot undergo major structural changes.

How does the “sphere damper” work?

At the centre of the device is a shaft fitted with radial rods that resemble the branches of a tree. The shaft sits inside a hollow cylinder filled with solid steel spheres.

When an earthquake causes the building to move, the rods move through the steel spheres. The interaction creates friction, which converts some of the movement's kinetic energy into heat.

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Laboratory tests found that the device dissipates approximately 14% of seismic energy.

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The system is designed to work passively, meaning it does not require electricity, batteries or an external power source.

Why does working without electricity matter?

During a major earthquake, power supplies and other essential services can be disrupted. Systems that depend on electricity, batteries or generators could therefore face additional challenges at a time when protection is most needed.

The sphere damper works through its mechanical design alone. As a result, it can continue operating even if a building loses power.

This could be important for critical infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, where buildings may need to remain functional during an emergency and aftershocks.

Could existing buildings use the technology?

One of the potential advantages of the system is that it is not limited to new construction.

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In earthquake-prone regions, a large number of buildings are already standing and may not meet newer earthquake-resistant standards. Upgrading these structures can involve extensive construction work and high costs.

Traditional systems such as base isolators, which separate a building from ground movement, can require major structural modifications.

The new device is designed to be modular. If a component is damaged following an earthquake, the affected part can be removed and replaced rather than replacing the entire device.

The system could also be used for retrofitting existing structures without major structural renovations. This could open up potential applications in older schools, hospitals and public buildings.

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Is 14% energy dissipation enough?

At 14%, the amount of seismic energy dissipated in laboratory tests may appear relatively modest compared with some advanced seismic dampers.

However, the potential appeal of the device lies not only in how much energy it absorbs, but also in its design and maintenance requirements.

Conventional hydraulic dampers can suffer from fluid leaks over time. Some may also lose their effectiveness after a severe earthquake because of permanent deformation.

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The Sharjah device is designed to automatically return to its original position once the vibrations stop. This means it can be ready for another seismic event or aftershock without immediate human intervention.

For building owners and authorities looking at ways to strengthen older structures, the combination of passive operation, modular components and retrofitting potential could make the technology worth watching.

The device does not eliminate earthquake risk or guarantee that a building will remain undamaged. Instead, its purpose is to reduce some of the energy transferred to the structure when seismic movement occurs.